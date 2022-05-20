Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions to Present and Meet with Investors at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 25th in Los Angeles

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, will present and hold meetings with investors at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Scott Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 pm Eastern time/9:30 am Pacific time, followed by individual investor meetings.

This invitation-only conference, held May 25 - 26, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angles, features fireside chats and one-on-one and small group meetings with more than 200 public and private company management teams and hundreds of institutional investors and individuals. Meetings with Mr. Sewell and Mr. Shannon can be scheduled through B. Riley Securities.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With more than 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. Charah Solutions also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, power plant remediation, and site redevelopment. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, Charah Solutions is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com or download our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

