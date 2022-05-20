BioDev and ACTS: BIODEV SERVICES (BioDev) AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL SOLUTIONS (ACTS) PARTNER TO OFFER CLINICAL TRIALS DELIVERY FROM INDIA AND SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA REGIONS

AHMEDABAD, India, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDev Services & Africa Clinical Trial Solutions (ACTS), leading providers of contracted clinical research services announced today, a strategic collaboration to bolster their geographic outreach in delivering clinical trials & other research programs.

By joining forces, the strategic partners BioDev and ACTS shall offer to their clients a capability to conduct clinical trials in 15 countries in India and sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) regions. The Partners shall use uniform SOPs & tools for conducting clinical trials. Both companies shall also commit investment to create an eco-system of uniform LMS, QMS, CTMS & other tools - to offer a seamless experience to their clients who want Clinical trials delivery from India and SSA regions together.

Combined geography - India region (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan) and SSA region (Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa and Ghana) represent one of the most diverse patient populations.

The sites in these regions offer an exceptional mix of (a) world-class medical expertise & infrastructure (b) research and treatment-naïve patient population and (c) diverse representative ethnicity for clinical trials. Partnership between BioDev and ACTS shall offer an excellent opportunity to global pharmaceutical companies who are looking to conduct clinical research in the combined geography.

Both companies will also continue to offer their services separately to their clients who don't need delivery from the combined geography.

About BioDev Services: BioDev - a leading provider of clinical research and allied services was incorporated in 2019 and offers full suite of CRO and consulting services to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The leadership team at BioDev offers more than 100 years of experience in conducting international clinical research. BioDev offers its services across the R&D value chain from "concept to commercialization" of biopharma products. (www.biodevservices.com)

About Africa Clinical Trial Solutions: ACTS is a bespoke contract research organization with global experience running clinical trials, specifically focused on Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). SSA is significantly under-represented, only contributing <3% of global clinical trials over the last 2 decades. ACTS aims to redress this imbalance, bring diversity into the clinical trial industry by engaging with institutions that have the capability of running ethical clinical trials with well qualified and experienced doctors and have access to large treatment-naïve patient populations. (www.africa-cts.com)

