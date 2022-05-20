Anzeige
Freitag, 20.05.2022
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
GlobeNewswire
20.05.2022 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Hövding Sverige AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (251/22)

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ). 

Short name:   HOVD    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0007075262
----------------------------
Order book ID: 110530   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be June 3, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
