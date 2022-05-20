Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.05.2022 | 15:17
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: NORD.investments A/S - increase

New shares in NORD.investments A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 May 2022. The new shares are issued due
to employees' exercise of warrants. 



Name:              NORD.investments 
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061540184   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NORD       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 20,811,537 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             117,788 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  20,929,325 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,10     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     223754      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Sasja Dalgaard, Tofte
& Company on tel. +45 26 10 08 77.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.