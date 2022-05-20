First North Denmark: NORD.investments A/S - increase

New shares in NORD.investments A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 May 2022. The new shares are issued due to employees' exercise of warrants. Name: NORD.investments -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061540184 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: NORD -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 20,811,537 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 117,788 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 20,929,325 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 223754 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Sasja Dalgaard, Tofte & Company on tel. +45 26 10 08 77.