Berman Investment Group is Changing Lives: Empowering Novice Investors with Key Financial Knowledge to Yield Big Gains via Passive Income

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Everyone knows that the key to financial freedom is investing and maintaining good finances throughout your lifetime. However, traditional ways of investing often require a good deal of knowledge and a lot of money to invest. Financial literacy isn't taught in schools. Moreover, the newer (non-traditional) investment opportunities have even many finance professionals confused. So, if you find yourself in this category, you're not alone.

It can be difficult to begin the journey toward financial freedom, especially if you don't even know where to start. The Berman Investment Group, or BIG for short, is a collective of like-minded individuals coming together to take charge over their own financial futures. By creating a virtual 'safe space,' members can discuss ways to build passive income, collaborate on investment ideas, and otherwise flush-out various investment platforms. Membership at BIG is always free and does not require anyone to have prior knowledge because their goal is to help them build a wealth of knowledge in the world of investment.

The sole reason BIG was founded was to help change the lives of its members by achieving financial freedom through passive investments. The mission of the group is to help their members learn and get involved in various programs and opportunities that earn them money without working. Some programs pay every week, some every day and even every two hours. Most millionaires have at least seven streams of income and the BIG portfolio offers more than ten platforms to bring in passive income and build wealth. Many BIG members are on the road to achieving six-to-seven digit passive incomes. Multiplying resources through passive-income platforms provides members the financial freedom that we all deserve, and BIG is dedicated to helping all of their members achieve that freedom.

At BIG, there are few rules and things to keep in mind when investing. The first is to have a good, positive mindset. In their words, it is crucial to bring positive, optimistic energy and the right mindset in order to reach our financial goals. Part of being successful in investing is taking that first step to break the belief barrier that .5% - 10%/year is a good return. Many platforms in the BIG portfolio have been averaging over 100% per year. However, they need their members to be willing to take that first step with them, get off the sidelines, get in the game and trust the process.

One recommendation for all members is to always do your own research when investing in a platform, program or opportunity. Be careful who you rely on as "experts" as many aren't experts at all, so don't believe everything you read online. In addition, find the balance of believing in yourself and consulting experts. Many people fall into the trap of relying too much on either their own feelings and knowledge or trusting too much in an expert who may not be trying to help people or maybe just hasn't broken the belief-barrier him/herself. For BIG, there must always be a line between your own gut feeling and what the experts are telling you.

Another rule at BIG is to have a plan for what you do with your earnings. Don't just put it in the bank or go and spend it. Reinvest some in the same or another program to keep the passive income not only coming in, but growing. Then pay off some debt, put away some for taxes and have some fun too. And, be in it for the long haul! This is not a get rich quick scheme. The goal is to begin to earn, and then grow your passive earnings so you can gradually turn your vocation into your vacation as you work your way towards financial freedom.

The founder and creator of BIG is Josh Berman, better known as Mr. BIG. Josh's big break in the investment space came when he was introduced to the world of investing in cryptocurrency, forex, AI, automated Amazon stores, gold and silver and more through an investment group, UIGI. After helping his family and friends, Josh decided to branch out and go on a mission to help as many families across the country and around the world as he can, and that is how and when BIG was formed.

"The investing came naturally to me and then the group started organically just by helping others. The feeling I get from helping others change their lives is like nothing I've ever felt before. The messages, calls and texts from my BIG family members telling me how this helped them survive when they got laid off, or how they were able to quit their job, get out of debt, take their dream vacation or spend more time with their family is why I do this. I truly love what I'm doing and the effect it's having especially during such a difficult time for so many." Josh explains.

BIG has big plans still for the coming months and the rest of 2022. They are launching new platforms and are excited to continue their journey of making an impact on people's lives. To find out more about BIG, you can check out their website here or their Facebook group here .

