Alvexo Principal Sponsor of The UK Investor Show and the Stuttgart Invest 2022

ALVEXO INVESTOR TOUR 2022

Saturday, May 21st 2022; QEII Centre SW1P 3EE, London

Friday and Saturday, May 20-21st 2022; Messe Stuttgart exhibition centre, Germany

Alvexo, the leading regulated global broker will be at two investing events, as the main principal sponsor of - THE UK INVESTOR SHOW 2022 on May 21st, 2022 and the sponsor of theSTUTTGART INVEST 2022 on May 20-21st, 2022. Alvexo's team continuously strives to innovate and enrich traders with the most advanced and relevant investment tools, allowing them to make informed and impactful trading decisions. Because Alvexo strongly shares the same vision and philosophy, we enthusiastically chose to join in and support the leading trade fairs and congress for finance and investment.

Alvexo will have three long time professionals in the world of trading representing them at the events.

Introducing Seth Julian, Global Strategist of Alvexo who will be at the UK Show as a panel speaker. Seth is a native Bostonian who has been trading for over five decades. He started his career on Wall Street at Bankers Trust Company. Seth has possessed trader and broker positions at several international finance houses.

Additionally, Roland Ullrich, a trading psychology expert with 20 years of experience in the professional equities business at investment banks, will be representing Alvexo at the German event.

Frank Sohlleder has been active in the financial markets (forex, index and stock trading) since 2009 and will also be representing Alvexo at the German event.

Yael Kleinman, Managing Director of VPR Safe Financial Group said "It is important for us to be a principal partner of the UK Investor Show as we are passionate about improving the way the trading world works. As the conference inspires traders to be confident and responsible, Alvexo supports those same objectives by helping people discover unlimited opportunities in the world's financial markets. It is our mission to be the financial partner of choice for traders with local and international market focus."

Lucy Wray, UK Investor CEO "We are thrilled to complete this new partnership with Alvexo for the upcoming Global Group UK Investor Show on the 21st of May. To have the support of Alvexo going into our first event of this size since pre-pandemic is fantastic and underlines our position as the UK's top one-day investment show. More than anything, Alvexo's presence at the show gives the on the day audience of 1,500+ delegates another brilliant business to engage with."

About alvexo:

