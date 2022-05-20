Anzeige
20.05.2022 | 17:46
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, May 20

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 200,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 134.59 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company's annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue following this sale, is 129,540,391 (ordinary shares held in treasury: nil). With effect from 24 May 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 129,540,391. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries: Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

20 May 2022

