The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2022
London, May 20
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
20 May 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2022
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
