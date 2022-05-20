Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") wishes to announce amendments to its non-brokered private placement first announced by way of news release on April 6, 2022 (the "April News Release").

In the April News Release, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and up to 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The Units are non-flow through. Each Unit and FT Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant being exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.25 per share.

The Company is amending the terms of the Private Placement to provide for the sale of 8,718,750 FT Units at a price of $0.16 per FT Units for proceeds of $1,395,000 and for the sale of 4,285,713 Units at a price of $0.14 for proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit and FT Unit is to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with both the FT Unit warrants and the Unit warrants being at a price of $0.20 per share.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for drilling and exploration on the Stony Lake Gold Project, particularly in the Jumper's Pond area where drilling in late 2021 intersected multiple very wide zones of significant gold mineralization.

As previously announced, the Private Placement may include commissions of 8% cash and 8% warrants payable both on the placement of the FT Units and on the placement of the Units.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

Toll Free Number: (833) 434-GOLD (4653)

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: brian@k9goldcorp.com

telephone: 604 312-6910

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124821