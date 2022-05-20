Anzeige
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
20.05.2022 | 19:37
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Resignation / Appointment of Directors

DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Resignation / Appointment of Directors

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Resignation / Appointment of Directors 20-May-2022 / 18:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 20^th May 2022 (For Immediate Release) Re: Resignation / Appointment of Directors The Directors of ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the resignation of Natalia Petrova from the Board of Directors of the Fund, for business reasons, with effect from 09 May, 2022. The Directors of the Fund also wish to announce the appointment of Oleg Zhelezko as a Director of the Fund, with effect from 09 May, 2022. Oleg Zhelezko has never: 1. had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or 2. been a director of any company or partnership which, while he was a director with an executive functionor partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went intoreceivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or 3. been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities(including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a companyor from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company. Enquiries: 

Paul Boland               Telephone: +353 1 6971684 
 
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd

ISIN:      LU1483649312 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RUSE 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  163274 
EQS News ID:  1358259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2022 13:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

