ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Resignation / Appointment of Directors

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 20^th May 2022 (For Immediate Release) Re: Resignation / Appointment of Directors The Directors of ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the resignation of Natalia Petrova from the Board of Directors of the Fund, for business reasons, with effect from 09 May, 2022. The Directors of the Fund also wish to announce the appointment of Oleg Zhelezko as a Director of the Fund, with effect from 09 May, 2022. Oleg Zhelezko has never: 1. had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or 2. been a director of any company or partnership which, while he was a director with an executive functionor partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went intoreceivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or 3. been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities(including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a companyor from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company. Enquiries:

