SecurityGen earns the praise of mobile operators at the ROCCO Vendor Innovators Awards 2022

Global telecom security start-up achieves second place and impresses operators with ACE, its new automated breach and attack platform for mobile networks

ROME, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --SecurityGen, the global start-up provider of security solutions and service for the telecoms industry, has earned second place in the ROCCO Research Vendor Innovators Awards and the plaudits of leading telecom operators for its new ACE automated breach and attack simulation platform for mobile networks.

SecurityGen was one of seven vendors invited to take part in the special "Lion's Den" event on Tuesday 17 May at the ROCCO Genesis innovation conference organised by independent strategic research, consulting and training firm ROCCO.

The ACE platform is a telecoms industry first: the first completely automated breach and attack simulation platform that is purpose-built for securing mobile networks. ACE provides an automated approach to assess and improve the security posture of mobile operators by continuously testing the strength of their network defences against hackers, fraudsters and other malefactors.

SecurityGen co-founder and Global Head of Operations Paolo Emiliani made a 30-minute presentation on the ACE platform to a judging panel of four "lions" consisting of senior executives from telecom operators - Luc Lamoureux at Reliance Jio, Cameron Dunn at AT&T, and Atim Akeh-Osu at MTN GlobalConnect - plus Stéphanie Fleury, technology entrepreneur and presenter on CNN Brasil.





"Mobile operators worldwide are launching 5G networks and services that promise dramatically faster speeds, lower latency, and connectivity for billions of devices. But the convergence of IT and telecoms brings with it significant new security concerns," explained Emiliani.

"As operators transition to 5G, they will face new challenges emerging from new technologies like virtualisation and open infrastructure concepts, including open RAN. This new open ecosystem will require operators to critically evaluate their risk postures and adopt new approaches to security. Having a team of virtual experts to support their security teams and ensure proactive security coverage must be a priority.

"This is where SecurityGen has a leading role to play. Our focus is to drive the next phase of telecom security innovation by harnessing the power of research to identify new vulnerabilities and continuously develop proactive security approaches that solve them."

The ACE platform draws on the vast knowledge and experience of SecurityGen's core team who have conducted a combined total of more than 300 telecom network security assessments during their careers. Its in-built AI module enables it to constantly learn and enhance its performance by incorporating actual, real-life scenarios and attack vectors that have been identified in the field. And because ACE is available as a cloud-based offering, operators don't need to install it directly, or reconfigure their network to use it if they opt for this model.

Commenting on the news, SecurityGen co-founder and CEO Amit Nath said, "Everyone at SecurityGen is delighted with our achievement at the ROCCO innovation awards and the positive feedback and high level of interest that our ACE platform received from the mobile operators in the judging panel. We want to thank our customers, the jury, and also the wider telecoms community for its support and validation. Finally, we want to thank ROCCO for providing a valuable platform for showcasing the innovations that are helping to shape the future of the telecoms industry."

The ROCCO Vendor Innovators Awards showcase innovative ideas, products and solutions in the mobile telecom industry that generate save costs or generate extra revenue for operators, improve operational efficiency and enhance the user experience for subscribers.

About SecurityGen

Founded in 2022, SecurityGen is a global start-up focused on telecom security. We deliver a solid security foundation to drive secure telco digital transformations and ensure next-gen enterprise intelligent connectivity. Our extensive product and service portfolio provides complete protection against existing and advanced telecom security threats. Led by a group of global visionary leaders, security experts, and research analysts with a proven track record of innovation and execution, SecurityGen is headquartered in Rome and has a strong presence across Europe, Asia, LATAM, and the Middle East.

www.secgen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823053/SecurityGen.jpg