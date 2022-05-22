Marinomed: Austrian Marinomed Biotech AG announced the execution of a license agreement with Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), hereinafter referred to as "P&G", for the United States of America regarding the Carragelose® products of Marinomed, which are protected by various patents that cover the use of iota-carrageenan for the treatment of diseases caused by or associated with an infection by a respiratory virus. P&G will take the necessary steps to obtain regulatory approval for the commercialization of the Carragelose® products in the United States of America. Marinomed is responsible for the technology transfer, i.e., providing P&G with the data required for obtaining regulatory approval and the intellectual property rights (patents, know-how) in the form ...

