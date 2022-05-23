

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in May, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate increased to 78.0 percent in May from 77.8 percent in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate remained unchanged at 78.1 percent in May.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 109.4 in May from 109.7 in April.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell to 107.0 in May from 107.7 in the previous month.







