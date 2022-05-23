

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production expanded at a stronger pace in April, driven by the growth in electricity and manufacturing output, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



Industrial production surged a working-day adjusted 20.5 percent year-on-year in April.



Production in the electricity sector alone grew 29.4 percent annually in April and manufacturing output also registered a double-digit growth of 20.1 percent.



Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing production advanced 11.7 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of energy jumped 64.0 percent yearly in April. Production of capital goods climbed 18.7 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 13.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 7.1 percent in April.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production expanded 18.4 percent yearly in April, while it fell 13.9 percent from a month ago.







