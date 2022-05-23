- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic may benefit in the medium to long term from wider stockpiling of monkeypox vaccines, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target DKK 388 implies almost 80% upside from previous close
- • Bavarian has the only vaccine in the world approved for monkeypox prevention: Jynneos
- • Jynneos has the clear upper-hand over ACAM2000 from Emergent Biosolutions, which is approved for smallpox, Nordea said
- • Bavarian recently announced a smaller order from a European country for Jynneos
- • We expect more ahead, but the true potential lies in the medium to long term when Jynneos sales could benefit from wider stockpiling, which is not yet included in our estimates, Nordea said
