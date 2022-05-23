DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/05/2022) of GBP56.4m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/05/2022) of GBP39.18m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/05/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 187.93p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 185.27p Ordinary share price 169.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.07)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 118.74p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV (0.20)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2021 to 20/05/2022

