The Animoca Brands backed NFT platform will join "Project Spaceport" to bring more brands & IPs to Web3 Metaverse



HONG KONG, May 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Virtual space metaverse GigaSpace ( https://www.gigaspace.io/ ), today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with UCOLLEX ( https://ucollex.io/ ), an innovative NFT platform focused on art and pop culture collectibles.



UCOLLEX will join "Project Spaceport", an initiative GigaSpace launched with MADworld ( https://madworld.io/ )previously, with the aim to bring in more intellectual properties and brands into the Web3 space.



Project Spaceport



Project Spaceport will be a cultural space district. Brands will be able to create their own virtual space when the Metaverse launches. For now, they can develop their presence in the Web3 space by having their logos and images cemented permanently on the "Map of the Galaxy".



Following MADworld, UCOLLEX is the second NFT platform joining this initiative.



Other features will help enrich the overall experience in this Space Metaverse. There will be a Museum of Brands in the GigaSpace Metaverse. It will be an innovative way for brands to showcase their products, vision and mission. Another exciting feature is branded avatars. These avatars will have numerous utilities.



Innovative VR Experience



In addition to bringing in brands to the metaverse, UCOLLEX will offer their VR technology for brands to craft unforgettable experiences and experiment with new ways to engage consumers in the Museum of Brands.



"This partnership will further our mission of closing the loop between creators and collectors, providing a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion," said Robert Tran, founder of UCOLLEX.



About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make NFTs available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. It has successfully completed a US$10 million Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands and MCP IPX One Fund.



About GigaSpace

GigaSpace is a blockchain based virtual space metaverse where users can purchase land NFTs to create content and explore worlds. It offers a platform to drive the adoption of Web3 by helping brands and partners build their presence in the metaverse.



https://www.gigaspace.io/

https://twitter.com/Gigaspace2140

https://discord.gg/gigaspace









