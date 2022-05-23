Kodak Moments LittlePix Recognized for "Best Photo Retail Service"

Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties, was recently announced as a 2022 Technical Image Press Association Awards winner for the "Best Photo Retail Service" category.

The innovative Kodak Moments LittlePix solution allows consumers to print the popular mini retro format instantly in store. It features a modern, contemporary design and intuitive web-based kiosk software that creates a seamless and elevated in-store photo experience. Designed to engage a younger demographic and meet consumer demand, LittlePix are perfect for sharing with friends, decorating or gifting with stylish packaging.

The Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) is composed of multiple member publications in the photo and imaging field. Editors and their staff make up a global panel of knowledgeable experts who engage in the selection and final vote in the TIPA World Awards.

"We are honored to be recognized by such a diverse and prestigious group of photo and imaging professionals," said Helena Babic, Kodak Moments Managing Director Germany and WW Retail Experience. "We take great pride in offering high-quality products in the most efficient way possible and elevating the in-store photo experience to bring the joy of everyday moments to consumers instantly."

Kodak Moments LittlePix offers instant availability at no minimum order quantity and images can be printed directly from a smartphone.

ABOUT TIPA

TIPA Members and Activities 2021 marked the 30th Anniversary of TIPA, a global organization with member magazines and websites from around the world. The diverse group covers all aspects of photographic activity and serves amateur and professional photographers as well as journals dedicated to trade, marketing, and industry news. With media outlets that include magazines, web sites, trade show "dailies", and social media, TIPA members reach a worldwide audience throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America.

ABOUT KODAK MOMENTS

Kodak Moments is a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties. We inspire consumers to bring their memories to life-delivering innovative, high-quality photo products and experiences they find truly meaningful. Powered by over 100,000 consumer touchpoints across 30 countries globally, it's our mission to be the brand consumers choose to celebrate and preserve life's memories, from the big events to the everyday moments that matter.

2022 Kodak Moments Division, Kodak Alaris Inc. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

Contacts:

Emma Gielata

Account Director

Kodakmoments@matternow.com