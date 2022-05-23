

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Symbotic LLC, an A.I.-powered supply chain technology company, and retail giant Walmart Inc. announced Monday an expanded commercial agreement to implement Symbotic's robotics and software automation platform in all 42 of Walmart's regional distribution centers over the coming years.



This is an expansion of Walmart's prior commitment to deploy Symbotic Systems in 25 regional distribution centers.



The end-to-end software-enabled high-density robotics platform plays a strategic role in supporting the retailer's goal of modernizing its vast supply chain network and allows Walmart to transform its regional distribution centers to provide faster responsiveness to store orders, increased inventory accuracy and higher capacity for receiving and shipping freight to stores.



The technology's ability to build palletized loads of department-sorted inventory ultimately enables Walmart to get products onto shelves at its more than 4,700 stores more quickly, while also making material handling safer and simpler.



It also creates new, tech-enabled jobs, such as cell operator and maintenance technician, that offer widely applicable skills in robotics and technology.



Walmart has already begun embedding Symbotic's technology in select regional distribution centers throughout its network. The retrofitting process of all 42 regional distribution centers is expected to be completed over the next 8+ years.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de