Thermoformed Plastics Market to be Worth $20.66 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- The global thermoformed plastics market size is expected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Furthermore, the report forecasts the market to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. Globally, the increasing demand for medical and pharmaceutical products has been an important factor behind the market growth. Also, technological innovations in the manufacturing processes of these plastics are anticipated to advance the market.

The increasing demand for these plastics in various application areas including food packaging, healthcare and medical, electrical and electronics, automotive, construction, and consumer goods & home appliances is expected to propel the market in the coming years. Rapid industrialization, infrastructural developments, and medical activities are expected to boost market growth from 2022 to 2030.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The global thermoformed plastics industry revenue exceeded USD 13.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. Polypropylene emerged as the largest product segment in 2021 and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 4.55 billion by 2030.

by 2030. The thin gauge thermoforming process is projected to be the largest segment in 2030 and is valued at USD 7.22 billion .

. The automotive sector was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Food packaging was a very significant application segment in 2021 and is projected to expand at a moderate rate in the coming years, owing to the increasing consumption of ready to eat food among the global population.

The medical and food packaging industry in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years, owing to various technological developments in the region.

Read 128-page market research report, "Thermoformed Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Process, By Application (Healthcare, Food Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Thermoformed Plastics Market Growth & Trends

Thermoforming is a procedure in which a plastic sheet is heated to make it flexible and then shaped and formed into the desired shape to make a suitable product. Various methods used to process thermoformed plastics are thick & thin gauge thermoforming, vacuum snapback, and plug assists forming. The thin gauge thermoforming process was the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2021.

High labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices are major factors negatively affecting market growth. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment, with potential growth opportunities in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The rising demand from industries such as automotive, construction, medical, food packaging, and pharmaceuticals in this region is expected to boost the market progress during the forecast period.

North America, led by the U.S., is one of the key regions where thermoformed plastics are manufactured and used across various industries. Also, the presence of key companies such as Peninsula Plastics, Vitalo, and Placon, among others have spurred the regional market growth.

Thermoformed Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermoformed plastics market on the basis of product, process, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Bio-degradable Polymers

Polyethylene (PE)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Plug Assist Forming

Thick Gauge Thermoforming

Thin Gauge Thermoforming

Vacuum snapback

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Healthcare & Medical

Food Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



Australia



South Korea

South America

Brazil



Argentina

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Thermoformed Plastics Market

Pactiv LLC

Genpak LLC

Sonoco Products Company

CM Packaging

Placon Corporation

Anchor Packaging LLC

Brentwood Industries

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Dongguan Ditai Plastic Products Co., Ltd

Palram Americas Ltd.

