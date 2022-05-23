WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a global 'Leader' for the eight consecutive year in Everest Group's Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. The PEAK Matrix assesses providers on their market impact and their ability to deliver services successfully (vision capability).

WNS' leadership position is highlighted by the company's global presence in major markets including the US, UK and Australia; a diversified range of clients across carriers, reinsurers, brokers, intermediaries, and TPAs; and a large, domain-certified resource base. The report also notes WNS' breadth of P&C capabilities including claims management, underwriting, actuarial, policy servicing and reporting, regulatory compliance and risk, fraud management, and analytics. Everest lists WNS' broad range of technology solutions and tools, and mentions the company's ability to build digitally sophisticated solutions such as the "insurance-in-a-box" offering. Additionally, WNS' unique capabilities in servicing the Lloyd's of London market and the new-age InsurTech space are also highlighted.

"Globally, insurance players across-the-board are prioritizing the shift to digital. WNS is well-positioned to fast-track digitally led transformation journeys for our clients and deliver their desired outcomes," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions leveraging deep domain expertise enables our clients including traditional players and InsurTechs to become more adaptive, resilient and competitive in a rapidly evolving market. This recognition by Everest Group reinforces WNS' proven ability to deliver sustained value across the entire P&C insurance spectrum."

"WNS is a prominent name among the leading players in the P&C insurance BPS market and has been subsequently featured as a 'Leader' in Everest Group's P&C Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix 2022," said Somya Bhadola, Practice Director, Everest Group, "Its continued market strength is a result of its ingrained domain expertise, which also translates in its digital solutioning capabilities. With a strong focus on becoming a preferred digital transformation partner in this market, it continues to correspondingly align its value proposition through innovative in-a-box offerings, end-to-end servicing capability and modern commercials. Further, its attempt at diversifying its client base beyond the traditional carrier segment and servicing niche client categories, particularly the Lloyd's' syndicates, InsurTechs, and brokers puts it in a favorable position to capitalize on a broader expanse of emerging market opportunities."

WNS has over 55 global P&C clients across the end-to-end value chain covering personal, commercial and specialty lines, including 10 relationships in the Lloyd's of London market. WNS offers a full suite of digital-first services that leverage deep domain knowledge, unique accelerators, InsurTech partnerships, advanced analytics, and domain-led digital transformation solutions to innovate and transform operations for P&C insurers. The company currently has over 10,000 global employees supporting P&C clients, including domain certified staff, actuarial teams, and dedicated data scientists.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2022, WNS had 52,081 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

