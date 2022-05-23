Winners, Inc.: Winners Subsidiary VegasWinners Qualifies under an Exemption to Operate as a Sports Wagering Service Provider by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today it qualifies under an exemption as a sports wagering service provider by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division to refer customers in Louisiana to licensed sports books in return for commission payments.

Mobile sports betting in Louisiana officially went live on January 28, 2022.The Louisiana Gaming Control Board reported more than $40 million was wagered the four-day period covering Jan. 28-31, with six operators; Caesars, FanDuel, Barstool, DraftKings, BetRivers, and BetMGM accepting online wagers. Louisiana will use its rich natural advantages to one day turn the state into a market that will attract more than $2.5 bil. in annual sports wagers and more than $200 mil. in operator revenue according to PlayLouisiana.

Winners, Inc. subsidiary VegasWinners CMO, Andy Scott stated "Confirmation that we can operate in Louisiana is another positive step forward as we build up towards the new football season. With a leading product and our affiliated sportsbooks active in the State, we know Louisiana will be an important part of our growth"

The global sports betting market size was valued at USD 66.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028 as reported by Grandviewr Research. Factors such as the penetration of connected devices, changing regulatory landscape of the overall gambling industry, and growing digital infrastructure are fueling the demand for sports betting. The online segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The growth of the online betting segment can be attributed to the increase in the penetration of smartphones and connected devices across the world. For instance, according to H2 Gambling Capital, a betting and gaming consultancy, in 2018, 43% of online bets were placed through mobile devices and 57% were placed using desktops.

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit website, twitter, facebook and Instagram.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

