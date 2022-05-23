Anzeige
Montag, 23.05.2022
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of 4C Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market 254/22

On request of 4C Group AB, company registration number 556706-0412, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 24, 2022. 

The company has 31,062,000 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               4C           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33,919,142       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017936891      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             257790         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556706-0412       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 24, 2022 up to and including
May 25, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information, see page 20 and 86 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
