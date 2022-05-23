Blockchain Company Everstake Wrote a Rap With Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine to Ask for More Crypto Donations

KYIV, Ukraine, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everstake , a Ukraine-based blockchain company, created a rap video featuring Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov to urge the crypto community to keep donating to a charitable organization Aid For Ukraine .

Aid For Ukraine raises funds from the crypto community for the benefit of Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs. It has raised over $60M worth of different cryptocurrencies since its launch, of which over $45M has already been spent on first aid kits, ration packs, bulletproof vests, and other procurements. The initiative is co-powered by Everstake, Kuna, FTX, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Please donate to Aid For Ukraine .

Sergey Vasylchuk, CEO and Co-founder of Everstake, said, "Peace comes at a price, but the first wave of donations have subsided. Cryptocurrencies are free from red-tape hurdles, which makes them the most efficient way to provide fast help. Every crypto contribution, no matter big or small, is another nail in the coffin of totalitarianism. Helping Ukraine fight off the invasion means helping us save the free world from enslavement."

Not leaving things to just calls, Everstake and its co-founders Sergey Vasylchuk and Yev Zaifert have made crypto donations to Ukraine in the aggregate amount of $10M. Yev Zaifert alone donated $9M. They funded Aid For Ukraine and other initiatives, including the charitable foundation of Kyiv School of Economics.

The rap video was produced by the Kyiv-based creative agency Bickerstaff.734 . Ilia Anufreinko, Creative Director of Bickerstaff.734, commented on the video, "People rarely think about peace as an investment. But if there is no peace, there will be no opportunity to pump your Lamborghini or get an alpaca farm. It's a very unusual communication campaign, so we believe it will stand out and attract more crypto donations."

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/cwaL7CJOaqg

Download the video and images: https://bit.ly/38E10av

About Everstake