Fortified Health Security Selected by Modern Healthcare as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2022

Annual awards program recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry on a national level

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), today announced that for the second year in a row it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2022 by Modern Healthcare, the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information.

"It is a great honor to be named and recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the second year in a row by Modern Healthcare for 2022," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "Our talented team of cybersecurity specialists remain dedicated to helping protect the data of healthcare providers, payers and business associates across the Fortified Healthcare Ecosystem. Thank you again to Modern Healthcare for selecting Fortified Health Security to be part of this prestigious list."

The Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work program - held annually - identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"People have always taken precedence here at Fortified Health Security, whether we're recruiting and educating employees or developing partner relationships," said William Crank, COO of Fortified Health Security. "Without our team members' continued commitment to support our clients and cultivate a stronger healthcare landscape, Fortified Health Security would not be where it is today. Our team is the heart of our organization."

Fortified Health Security will find out their official ranking on the list and be celebrated for this accomplishment at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place in-person on September 29, 2022, at the Hilton Nashville Downtown. The official ranked list of winning companies will be published following the gala in a special supplement along with the October 3, 2022 issue of Modern Healthcare.

"Fortified Health Security's culture and people-first philosophy has driven our ability to grow our teams' talents and careers in a highly competitive market and has helped us recruit some of the best industry professionals," said Jessica Marshall, EVP, People and Culture of Fortified Health Security. "The intentional commitment to our culture and our associates allows Fortified to provide the best in healthcare cybersecurity services to our clients."

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.

For more information, contact connect@fortifiedhealthsecurity.com, (615) 600-4002 or visit FortifiedHealthSecurity.com.

###

Press contact information:

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive

617-872-0184

tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Fortified Health Security

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702213/Fortified-Health-Security-Selected-by-Modern-Healthcare-as-One-of-the-Best-Places-to-Work-in-Healthcare-for-2022