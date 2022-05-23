RÉDUIT BOOST provides 4x better absorption for any skincare product

Winner of two 2022 Cosmoprof Awards, BOOST leverages NASA technology to push active ingredients deeper into skin

Swiss beauty-tech brand, RÉDUIT, announced today that its award winning RÉDUIT BOOST is now available and shipping to the United States. The BOOST is the world's first bespoke and personalized skincare device that works in tandem with your existing skincare routine.

The handheld RÉDUIT BOOST's smart technology identifies skincare products' active ingredients and tailors a unique "waveform" via pulsed electromagnetic field technology pushing the right ingredients to the required depth within the users skin.

Powered by NASA technology, the handheld RÉDUIT BOOST's smart technology identifies the active ingredients present in the skincare products for each user and tailors a unique "waveform" via pulsed electromagnetic field technology to push the right ingredients into the skin at the required depth.

The BOOST is designed to fit perfectly into the palm of the hand, and the device glides effortlessly over the skin delivering alternating vibrations for a relaxing, facial massage vibration. Available in four colors, personalizing and programming the BOOST is simple and easy with the device's accompanying app. The device is available to purchase for $199 at reduit.com.

"At RÉDUIT we endeavor to bring practical innovation to the beauty industry. If it's not easy to use, if it's too expensive to buy; we can't make a significant difference in elevating the experience for our customers," said Paul Peros, RÉDUIT CEO. "With BOOST, we applied proven and practical NASA-level physics for the beauty industry that radically increases the effectiveness of the products they already use."

In-vivo testing showed dramatic increases in absorption of active ingredients in products when paired with BOOST, including:

UV Protecting agents: 1.5 x

Antioxidants: 2.4 x

Brightening Agents: 2.0 x

Hydrating Agents: 5.6 x

Anti-Ageing Agents: 2.2 x

What started with Kickstarter, when it achieved its full funding in less than 24 hours, culminated with BOOST winning two Cosmoprof Awards this spring. First claiming best in show for 'Skin Care Personalized Care Products' and then claiming the top position in CosmoTrends 'Beauty By Numbers: Tech-celeration delivers precision personalisation.' The two wins make RÉDUIT the only brand in 2022 to receive both honors.

"It really is an honor to have BOOST and its innovation recognized by the reputable, world-leading platform Cosmoprof," said Peros. "When I designed the product, I wanted to solve an age-old problem. How can we make our skin care more effective? It is brilliant to see that Cosmoprof shares this vision and recognizes that RÉDUIT is bringing something truly new to the market. It is particularly special to be at the forefront of the trends to watch for the year."

How does BOOST work?

RÉDUIT BOOST's universal smart skincare technology adapts to cater to your specific skin needs and works in tandem with any skincare product (creams, serums, essences, lotions, masks).

Users start by inputting skin type, gender, age and environment into the accompanying app and scanning in their skincare products. This syncs the device to the skin's needs. Because not all actives belong on the same layer of skin, RÉDUIT BOOST's smart technology identifies the active ingredients present in the skincare products and tailors a unique "waveform" to push the right ingredients into the skin at the required depth.

Antioxidants, for example, need to be at the deepest layers of the epidermis to function. Brightening and hydrating agents belong in the middle layers and UV protection agents should be at the surface. Matched with a specially selected LED Light (chosen through the personal information given to the app) BOOST gives you your most efficient and bespoke skincare routine yet.

With BOOST you get:

4X better absorption than with your fingertips

At-home LED photo facial

Customized smart routine matched to your skin's needs

Up to 5X better results in just 30 seconds

In-vivo testing showed never seen before results, with better absorption of:

About RÉDUIT www.reduit.com @reduit_official

In French 'RÉDUIT' means 'reduced'. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify efficacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday. Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

