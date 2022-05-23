- (PLX AI) - TCM Group CEO Torben Paulin brought 5,000 shares for about DKK 0.5 million.
|15:22
|TCM Group CEO Buys Shares for DKK 500,000
|15:16
|Reporting of Manager's transactions - CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
|TCM Group Q1 Revenue DKK 281.4 Million
|(PLX AI) - TCM Group Q1 adjusted EBITDA DKK 30.3 million.• Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8%• Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 9.3%• Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,150-1,225 million• Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 140-170...
|Mi
|TCM Group A/S: Interim report Q1 2022
