Picture industry conference will host 250 agencies from over 30 countries

Copyright compliance service provider PicRights is proud to sponsor the upcoming CEPIC Congress, taking place May 25-27 in Mallorca, Spain. This immersive three-day conference is the largest global gathering of the international photo community, representing 90% of the market worldwide. Participants will network with the most innovative minds in the picture industry, including CEOs and sales representatives, footage suppliers, industry service providers, technology specialists, and legal professionals. For details on the keynote and breakout sessions, see the full congress program.

For the fifth consecutive year, PicRights will also sponsor the annual Digital Media Licensing Organization (DMLA) Conference, to be held later this year. Last year's conference offered sessions with Adobe, Google, Microsoft and Getty, and discussed NFTs, AI, synthetic content, remote production, and other issues shaping today's creator economy. PicRights was a sponsor of the conference from 2018 through 2021, and was previously a speaker at the 2020 conference.

Last month, PicRights was a supporter of the 32nd annual MINDS Conference held in Helsinki. The theme of the conference was "Stronger Together Collaboration and Sharing for Success" and discussed successful partnerships within MINDS and beyond, collaboration with major platforms, newsroom evolution, and the power of diversity and inclusion.

About PicRights

PicRights Europe GmbH is a global leader in copyright enforcement and claims resolution. The company's goal is to support photo industry creators by resolving copyright claims quickly and fairly. Trusted by Reuters, AP, AFP and dozens of other clients, PicRights handles the difficult business of identifying and monetizing copyright infringements around the world. The company has networks in major markets across five continents and is a proud member of CEPIC and DMLA.

About CEPIC

CEPIC, from CEntre of the PICture industry, federates picture agencies and photo libraries throughout Europe. CEPIC represents more than 250,000 authors from large and smaller stock photo libraries, major photo news agencies, art galleries and museums, and video companies.

About the Digital Media Licensing Organization (DMLA)

DMLA is a unique community of visual media licensing professionals working together to protect the rights of creators and those representing their work. The association focuses on issues such as orphan works legislation, copyright small claims court, and unresolved cases on copyright registration.

About MINDS

MINDS International is a non-profit organization supporting the global digitization of media and the development of innovative media services that are relevant for the public. The MINDS network consists of equal news agencies from around the world, sharing ideas and exchanging knowledge to put business concepts forward in order to raise revenues and save costs in digital markets.

