Incap Corporation:: CEO's share-based incentive scheme: Incap's Board of Directors approved share subscriptions

CEO's share-based incentive scheme: Incap's Board of Directors approved share subscriptions

On 26 May 2020, the Board of Directors of Incap Corporation (the "Company" or "Incap") resolved on the establishment of a share-based long-term incentive scheme for Otto Pukk, the CEO of the company, and on 26 April 2022, on its amendment. The CEO may earn a reward based on the development of the company's net EBIT for the period ended December 31 2021, a total of 38,200 new shares of the company in share issues without payment, provided that the CEO is still in a service relationship with the company at the time of payment of the remuneration.

Otto Pukk subscribed a total of 38,200 new shares of the company offered to him. On 23 May 2022, Incap's Board of Directors resolved to approve the share subscriptions made after the terms of the CEO's incentive plan were fulfilled. The new shares of the company subscribed for in the share issues may not be sold, otherwise transferred or pledged during one year from the time the new shares of the company subscribed acceptably for in the share issues have been entered in the Finnish Trade Register.

Incap's Board of Directors resolved on directed share issues without payment on 26 May 2020 and 26 April 2022 based on the share issuance authorisations issued to the Board of Directors by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2020 and 27 April 2021. The company has a total of 29,246,635 shares as of the date of this stock exchange release. The number of shares of the company will increase to 29,284,835 shares after the above-mentioned shares have become registered in the Trade Register approximately by 30 May 2022. The company's new shares are expected to be applied for trading together with the company's other shares on Nasdaq Helsinki approximately by 31 May 2022.

