Grandstream today announced that their GRP Series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones are certified with Zoom Phone. This certification allows businesses of all sizes to pair Grandstream's portfolio of powerful, easy-to-use, next-generation IP phones with Zoom Phone, a feature-rich cloud phone solution, to create a seamless voice platform that maximizes productivity.

"We are thrilled to team up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to provide a state-of-the-art voice solution that empowers businesses to be more productive than ever before," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "Grandstream's mission is to make powerful communication solutions easy for businesses of all sizes, and this collaboration with Zoom is the perfect example of that objective. We created the GRP Series to be easy to use while including next-generation features that maximize business productivity which is exactly what Zoom Phone delivers. The combination of Zoom Phone and Grandstream's GRP Series delivers a frictionless communication solution."

"We're excited to team up with Grandstream and add them as a member of our Zoom Phone Hardware Partner program," said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership for Zoom Phone. "Grandstream has a 20-year history of producing devices that provide top-notch quality, advanced functionality, and intuitive user experiences. Their GRP Series of Carrier-Grade IP phones is a great fit for Zoom Phone and we are happy to extend these market-leading devices to our global customer base."

The GRP2600 Series provides powerful, easy-to-use, and easy-to-deploy Carrier-Grade IP phones with next-generation features and sleek designs. This award-winning series of desktop IP phones pair an intuitive user interface and unified firmware with powerful feature options including available built-in Bluetooth Wi-Fi support, dual LCD screens, support for up to 12 lines, customization with personalized faceplates, 5-way conferencing, and more. With 20 models spread between the GRP Professional Series and GRP Essential Series, businesses have access to the ideal model for every need. Built for the needs of on-site and remote workers and designed for easy deployment by small-to-medium businesses, enterprises, and vertical markets, the GRP Series provides the ideal voice endpoint for Zoom Phone solutions.

Zoom Phone is a feature-rich, modern cloud phone solution for businesses of all sizes. It's simple to deploy and use on a mobile device, desktop, or desk phone and is built for the cloud, enabling voice calls across all supported devices. Click here to learn more.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability, and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

