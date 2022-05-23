Gym Apparel Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.2% through 2032; Growing Awareness about the Multiple Health Benefits of Going Gym to Boost the Market - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Leading market participants of the Gym Apparel Market elaborated in the report include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp, Columbia Sportswear, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE,PVH Corp, VF Corp, New Balance

NEWARK, Del., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gym apparel market is predicted to follow a growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast years 2022 to 2032. The net worth of the gym apparel market share is expected to reach US$ 384.8 Billion by the year 2032, increasing from US$ Billion in the year 2021.

The sales of gym apparel have increased significantly in the recent past years owing to multiple factors. The major factor driving the gym apparel market growth is the establishment of different levels of gyms and fitness centres at several locations.

A growing trend among the younger generation to improve their physique has also raised the gym membership subscriptions exponentially and secondarily boosted the demand for gym apparel in the recent past years.

An outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic also provided a serious impetus among the aged population to join gyms as part of their daily routine. Encouragement by public associations to visit gyms also created a new consumer base for the global gym apparel market around the world.

Gym gear producers are introducing new innovative components into their products to meet the current demands of the burgeoning smart wear trend. Furthermore, several technological advancements aimed at boosting user performance and comfort are projected to help the gym gear business. One of the biggest breakthroughs for the rising trends in the gym gear market is the introduction of smart nanotechnology fabric.

Key Takeaways

The present value of the global gym apparel market is estimated to be around US$ 210.8 Billion in the year 2022.

is estimated to be around in the year 2022. The net worth of the global gym apparel market is expected to witness an absolute increment of US$ 174 Billion over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032 that may take the net worth up to US$ 384.8 Billion by the end of 2032.

is expected to witness an absolute increment of over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032 that may take the net worth up to by the end of 2032. Sweatshirts and tanks are the most popular product type segment of the gym apparel market share that is expected to witness the highest the growth rate of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

are the most popular product type segment of the that is expected to witness the highest the growth rate of nearly 4% during the forecast period. Online retailers or e-commerce platforms are the rapidly expanding segments for the global gym apparel market future trends on the basis of the supply chain.

Leading Companies Profiled in Gym Apparel Market are

Adidas AG

ASICS Corp

Columbia Sportswear

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

PVH Corp

VF Corp

New Balance

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Shirts

Pants

Shorts

Sweatshirts

Hoodies

Tank-top

Others

By Material Type:

Nylon

Wool

Polyester

Others

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Unisex

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Franchised Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Mono Brand Stores

Wholesalers or Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Recent Developments in Gym Apparel Market

In September 2021 , Eastbay and Champs Sports launched a new clothing brand called Eastbay Performance. This new range is designed to boost the company's prominence in compression shirts, tights, and tanks for gym junkies' training and casual wear.

, Eastbay and Champs Sports launched a new clothing brand called Eastbay Performance. This new range is designed to boost the company's prominence in compression shirts, tights, and tanks for gym junkies' training and casual wear. Kappa is a renowned Italian clothing company and fibre producer that offers value chain services from textile mills to customers. It partnered with Hyosung to unveil its new K-spirit e-sports and gym gear collection at Tencent Global E-sports Arena in October 2020 .

