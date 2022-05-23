Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Neue Studie veröffentlicht - Auf den Spuren von Boehringer Ingelheim!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEVD ISIN: NO0010721277 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZW 
Frankfurt
23.05.22
08:49 Uhr
1,756 Euro
-0,058
-3,20 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZWIPE AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZWIPE AS 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.05.2022 | 16:46
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zwipe AS publishes minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2022

OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Zwipe AS was held Monday 23 May 2022 at 9:00 (CEST). All the items on the agenda were addressed and approved. Attached are the minutes of the Annual General Meeting. The attendants of the AGM represented 19.21% of the votes in the company.

About Zwipe:

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence. To learn more, visit http://www.zwipe.com.

This is information that Zwipe AS is obligated to make public pursuant to the continuing obligations of companies admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Market Oslo and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0)8528 00 399. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 23 May 2022 at 16:05 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Danielle Glenn
CFO and Head of IR, Zwipe AS
Phone: +47 909 98 201
E-mail: danielle@zwipe.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/r/zwipe-as-publishes-minutes-of-the-annual-general-meeting-2022,c3572319

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18194/3572319/1583518.pdf

20220523 Zwipe AGM Minutes - Final

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/i/agm-2022-pr,c3052437

AGM 2022 PR

ZWIPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.