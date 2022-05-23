Mahindra Susten has switched on 175 MW (AC) of its 250 MW solar project in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. The massive installation, which uses bifacial modules, will supply electricity to Solar Energy Corp. of India over a period of 25 years at a price of INR 2.54 ($0.03)/kWh.From pv magazine India Maharashtra-headquartered Mahindra Susten, the renewables arm of Mahindra Group, has commissioned a 175 MW (AC) solar project in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. The capacity is the first portion of a bigger 250 MW solar project it is developing across a site spanning 900 acres, all of which will be connected ...

