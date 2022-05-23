Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia's Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2022 resolved in accordance with the following:

That no dividend would be paid.

To discharge the board members and the managing director from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2021.

To re-elect the Board members Magnus Persson , Patricia Delaite , Thoas Fioretos, Karin Leandersson, Anders Martin-Löf, Flavia Borellini , Magnus Nilsson and Damian Marron and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the Chairman of the Board.

To adopt principles for the nomination committee, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

To approve the remuneration report presented by the board of directors.

To adopt a long-term variable share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel within the company under which the participants commit to use distributed variable cash remuneration to acquire shares in the company on the stock market.

To authorize the Board to, with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, resolve on the issue of new shares, however not more than 10 per cent of the number of outstanding shares in the company as per the day of the annual general meeting.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies - CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR - with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at https://cantargia.com/en/.

