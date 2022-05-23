Simmons Hanly Conroy Announces Laurence V. Nassif as Managing Shareholder

ALTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest asbestos and mass tort law firms, is pleased to announce the promotion of Laurence V. Nassif to managing shareholder of the firm. Michael J. Angelides, who served as managing shareholder for the past 15 years, will remain with the firm.

Based in the firm's New York office, Nassif is a seasoned plaintiff's lawyer who has devoted over two decades to representing clients throughout the country in asbestos and mass torts matters. Since starting at the firm in 2015, his work has contributed to more than $1 billion in settlements and verdicts for the firm's clients.

"It's a privilege to be part of a mission-driven firm and work with such talented professionals," Nassif said. "Mike Angelides helped transform this firm into a nationwide practice, and John Simmons has truly established a unique, entrepreneurial culture that always puts clients first. I plan to honor that legacy, grow our practices and expand into new areas of litigation."

"This is an exciting new chapter for our firm," said Chairman John Simmons. "Larry is a proven, hands-on leader and widely respected by both plaintiff and defense lawyers in asbestos and mass tort litigation."

The firm has five offices throughout the country with 85 attorneys and 175 legal and support staff. Since 2017, Simmons Hanly Conroy lawyers have won nine asbestos verdicts totaling more than $190 million in California, New York, Ohio and Missouri. In addition, the firm's complex litigation department, led by Jayne Conroy, has secured more than $28 billion in settlements for its governmental clients to help battle the on-going opioid epidemic in their communities.

"Larry has been an integral part of the team that has advanced our practice," Angelides said. "He's been a key player in helping us become one of the only plaintiff firms positioned to go to court anywhere in the country and secure results."

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy, with nearly 250 employees, including 85 attorneys practicing nationwide, is one of the country's largest plaintiff law firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing. Primary areas of litigation include mesothelioma and asbestos, pharmaceutical and medical device injuries, consumer protection class actions, environmental injuries and protection, and complex personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen emission scandal. Since 1999, the firm has secured $10 billion in verdicts and settlements for thousands of clients nationwide and is a major supporter of asbestos-related cancer research. Offices are located in Alton, Ill.; Los Angeles; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

Contact: Sarah Patsaros

o: 618-259-2222 | media@simmonsfirm.com

SOURCE: Simmons Hanly Conroy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702304/Simmons-Hanly-Conroy-Announces-Laurence-V-Nassif-as-Managing-Shareholder