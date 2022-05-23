- (PLX AI) - Zoom Q1 revenue USD 1,073.8 million vs. estimate USD 1,073 million.
- • Q1 operating margin 17.4%
- • Q1 adjusted operating margin 37.2%
- • Q1 net income USD 113.6 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 315.8 million vs. estimate USD 273 million
- • Outlook FY revenue USD 4,530-4,550 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.7-3.77
- • Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue up 46% year over year
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de