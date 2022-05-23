HEICO Corporation Reports Record Operating Income for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2022

2nd Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Net Income up 20% on Record Operating Income, which Increased 27%, and Net Sales, which Increased 15%

HOLLYWOOD, FL and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / HEICO CORPORATION (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) today reported an increase in net income of 20% to $85.0 million, or $.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from $70.7 million, or $.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income increased 22% to $171.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from $141.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Improvement in the commercial aerospace market has resulted in seven consecutive quarters of sequential growth in net sales and operating income at the Flight Support Group.

Net sales increased 15% to $538.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from $466.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating income increased 27% to a record $122.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from $96.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 22.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from 20.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net sales increased 16% to a record $1,029.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from $884.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. Operating income increased 25% to a record $221.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from $177.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 21.5% in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from 20.0% in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

EBITDA increased 22% to $146.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from $120.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. EBITDA increased 20% to $268.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from $224.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. See our reconciliation of net income attributable to HEICO to EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Results

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Chairman and CEO, commented on the Company's second quarter results stating, "We are very pleased to report record quarterly consolidated operating income driven mainly by record quarterly operating income at the Flight Support Group. These results principally reflect 9% consolidated organic growth in our net sales principally arising from a continued rebound in demand for our commercial aerospace products and services.

Our total debt to shareholders' equity ratio was 11.0% as of April 30, 2022, as compared to 10.3% as of October 31, 2021. Our net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) of $148.6 million as of April 30, 2022 to shareholders' equity ratio was 6.1% as of April 30, 2022, as compared to 5.6% as of October 31, 2021.

Our net debt to EBITDA ratio was .28x and .26x as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively. We have no significant debt maturities until fiscal 2025 and plan to utilize our financial strength and flexibility to aggressively pursue high quality acquisitions of various sizes to accelerate growth and maximize shareholder returns.

As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2022, we expect global commercial air travel to continue growing despite the potential for additional COVID-19 global pandemic ("the Pandemic") variants. We remain cautiously optimistic that the ongoing worldwide rollout of Pandemic vaccines, including boosters, will continue to positively influence global commercial air travel and benefit the markets we serve. But, it still remains very difficult to predict the Pandemic's path and effect, including factors like new variants and vaccination rates, potential supply chain disruptions and inflation, which can impact our key markets. Therefore, we feel it would not be responsible to provide fiscal 2022 net sales and earnings guidance at this time. However, we believe our ongoing conservative policies, strong balance sheet, and high degree of liquidity enable us to continuously invest in new research and development, take advantage of periodic strategic inventory purchasing opportunities, and execute on our successful acquisition program, which collectively position HEICO for market share gains."

Flight Support Group

Eric A. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and President of HEICO's Flight Support Group, commented on the Flight Support Group's second quarter results stating, "Continuing our growth trend, we achieved quarterly increases of 87% and 33% in operating income and net sales, respectively, as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. These results principally reflect robust quarterly organic net sales growth of 31% for our commercial aerospace parts and services. The Flight Support Group has now achieved seven consecutive quarters of growth in operating income and net sales.

The Flight Support Group's net sales increased 33% to $306.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from $230.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Flight Support Group's net sales increased 35% to $579.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from $429.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The net sales increase in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022 reflects strong organic growth of 23% and 26%, respectively, as well as the impact from our profitable fiscal 2021 and 2022 acquisitions. The organic growth mainly reflects increased demand for the majority of our commercial aerospace products and services resulting from continued recovery in global commercial air travel as compared to the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021.

The Flight Support Group's operating income increased 87% to a record $66.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from $35.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Flight Support Group's operating income increased 93% to a record $118.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from $61.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The operating income increase in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022 principally reflects an improved gross profit margin mainly from the previously mentioned higher net sales across all product lines, and efficiencies realized from the higher net sales volume.

The Flight Support Group's operating margin improved to 21.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up from 15.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Flight Support Group's operating margin improved to 20.5% in the first six months of fiscal 2022, up from 14.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The operating margin increase in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022 principally reflects the previously mentioned improved gross profit margin, as well as a decrease in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales mainly reflecting the previously mentioned efficiencies."

Electronic Technologies Group

Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and President of HEICO's Electronic Technologies Group, commented on the Electronic Technologies Group's second quarter results stating, "Improved demand and strong organic net sales growth for our space, medical and other electronics products were achieved during the quarter while we experienced a decrease in defense product net sales. We continue to experience overall elevated backlog and orders within the group.

The Electronic Technologies Group's net sales were $237.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $243.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Electronic Technologies Group's net sales were $459.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, as compared to $466.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The net sales decrease in both periods is mainly attributable to decreased demand for our defense products, partially offset by increased demand for our space, medical, other electronics and telecommunications products, as well as the impact from our profitable fiscal 2021 and 2022 acquisitions.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating income was $66.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $71.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Electronic Technologies Group's operating income was $121.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, as compared to $131.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The operating income decrease in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022 principally reflects a lower level of efficiencies resulting from the previously mentioned defense sales decrease and a lower gross profit margin mainly from the previously mentioned decrease in net sales of defense products and an increase in new product research and development expenses as a percentage of net sales to support ongoing new product research and development activities.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating margin was 27.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to 29.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Electronic Technologies Group's operating margin was 26.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2022, as compared to 28.2% in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The lower operating margin in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022 principally reflects an increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales mainly from the previously mentioned lower level of efficiencies as well as the previously mentioned lower gross profit margin."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional information about the Company's results, HEICO has discussed in this press release its EBITDA (calculated as net income attributable to HEICO adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense and income tax expense), its net debt (calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents), its net debt to shareholders' equity ratio (calculated as net debt divided by shareholders' equity) and its net debt to EBITDA ratio (calculated as net debt divided by EBITDA), which are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").

These non-GAAP measures are included to supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and because the Company uses such measures to monitor and evaluate the performance of its business and believes the presentation of these measures enhance an investor's ability to analyze trends in the Company's business and to evaluate the Company's performance relative to other companies in its industry. However, these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with their corresponding GAAP measures. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in the last table included in this press release.

(NOTE: HEICO has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) and the Common Stock (HEI), are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) carries 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) carries one vote per share.)

There are currently approximately 81.5 million shares of HEICO's Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) outstanding and 54.5 million shares of HEICO's Common Stock (HEI) outstanding. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common stock on most websites are HEI.A and HEI. However, some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock trading symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A or HEIa.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of factors including: the severity, magnitude and duration of the Pandemic; HEICO's liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel caused by the Pandemic and its aftermath, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; our ability to make acquisitions and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues; and defense spending or budget cuts, which could reduce our defense-related revenue. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 538,813 $ 466,651 Cost of sales 327,584 286,878 Selling, general and administrative expenses 88,452 83,025 Operating income 122,777 96,748 Interest expense (979 ) (2,083 ) Other income 314 306 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 122,112 94,971 Income tax expense 29,000 18,500 Net income from consolidated operations 93,112 76,471 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,102 5,798 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 85,010 $ 70,673 Net Income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders: Basic $ .63 $ .52 Diluted $ .62 $ .51 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 135,891 135,294 Diluted 137,867 137,814

Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Operating segment information: Net sales: Flight Support Group $ 306,313 $ 230,280 Electronic Technologies Group 237,393 243,089 Intersegment sales (4,893 ) (6,718 ) $ 538,813 $ 466,651 Operating income: Flight Support Group $ 66,197 $ 35,476 Electronic Technologies Group 65,988 71,294 Other, primarily corporate (9,408 ) (10,022 )

$ 122,777 $ 96,748

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,029,156 $ 884,553 Cost of sales 627,717 546,346 Selling, general and administrative expenses 179,840 161,174 Operating income 221,599 177,033 Interest expense (1,775 ) (4,531 ) Other income 540 1,017 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 220,364 173,519 Income tax expense 33,000 (a) 20,800 (b) Net income from consolidated operations 187,364 152,719 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,433 11,450 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 171,931 (a) $ 141,269 (b) Net Income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders: Basic $ 1.27 (a) $ 1.04 (b) Diluted $ 1.25 (a) $ 1.03 (b) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 135,763 135,252 Diluted 137,916 137,778 Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Operating segment information: Net sales: Flight Support Group $ 578,994 $ 429,614 Electronic Technologies Group 459,729 466,639 Intersegment sales (9,567 ) (11,700 )

$ 1,029,156 $ 884,553 Operating income: Flight Support Group $ 118,573 $ 61,298 Electronic Technologies Group 121,576 131,422 Other, primarily corporate (18,550 ) (15,687 ) $ 221,599 $ 177,033

HEICO CORPORATION

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(a) During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recognized a $17.8 million discrete tax benefit from stock option exercises, which, net of noncontrolling interests, increased net income attributable to HEICO by $17.5 million, or $.13 per basic and diluted share.

(b) During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recognized a $13.5 million discrete tax benefit from stock option exercises, which, net of noncontrolling interests, increased net income attributable to HEICO by $13.4 million, or $.10 per basic and diluted share.

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,318 $ 108,298 Accounts receivable, net 269,850 244,919 Contract assets 79,598 80,073 Inventories, net 519,498 478,050 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,461 26,045 Total current assets 1,032,725 937,385 Property, plant and equipment, net 193,558 193,638 Goodwill 1,511,466 1,450,395 Intangible assets, net 624,917 582,307 Other assets 322,667 334,682 Total assets $ 3,685,333 $ 3,498,407 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,781 $ 1,515 Other current liabilities 302,411 293,365 Total current liabilities 304,192 294,880 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 264,095 234,983 Deferred income taxes 42,629 40,761 Other long-term liabilities 350,016 378,257 Total liabilities 960,932 948,881 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 303,927 252,587 Shareholders' equity 2,420,474 2,296,939 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,685,333 $ 3,498,407

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net income from consolidated operations $ 187,364 $ 152,719 Depreciation and amortization 46,707 45,919 Share-based compensation expense 6,855 4,271 Employer contributions to HEICO Savings and Investment Plan 5,364 5,046 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 2,080 (8,487 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued contingent consideration, net (1,773 ) 659 Increase in accounts receivable (20,263 ) (3,795 ) Decrease in contract assets 1,778 596 (Increase) decrease in inventories (42,766 ) 2,932 (Decrease) increase in current liabilities, net (17,152 ) 8,748 Other 6,559 1,504 Net cash provided by operating activities 174,753 210,112 Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (105,533 ) (20,226 ) Capital expenditures (16,211 ) (21,938 ) Investments related to HEICO Leadership Compensation Plan (11,700 ) (10,900 ) Other (10,511 ) 1,017 Net cash used in investing activities (143,955 ) (52,047 ) Financing Activities: Borrowings (payments) on revolving credit facility, net 28,000 (155,000 ) Redemptions of common stock related to stock option exercises (23,692 ) (3,624 ) Cash dividends paid (12,227 ) (10,818 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (10,576 ) (13,823 ) Revolving credit facility issuance costs (1,010 ) (1,468 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,610 3,838 Other (210 ) (522 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,105 ) (181,417 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,673 ) 1,944 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,020 (21,408 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 108,298 406,852 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 117,318 $ 385,444

HEICO CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Six Months Ended April 30, EBITDA Calculation 2022 2021 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 171,931 $ 141,269 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 46,707 45,919 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,433 11,450 Plus: Interest expense 1,775 4,531 Plus: Income tax expense 33,000 20,800 EBITDA (a) $ 268,846 $ 223,969 Three Months Ended April 30, EBITDA Calculation 2022 2021 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 85,010 $ 70,673 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 23,485 22,916 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,102 5,798 Plus: Interest expense 979 2,083 Plus: Income tax expense 29,000 18,500 EBITDA (a) $ 146,576 $ 119,970 Trailing Twelve Months Ended EBITDA Calculation April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 334,882 $ 304,220 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 93,807 93,019 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 29,521 25,538 Plus: Interest expense 4,529 7,285 Plus: Income tax expense 69,500 57,300 EBITDA (a) $ 532,239 $ 487,362 Net Debt Calculation April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 Total debt $ 265,876 $ 236,498 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (117,318 ) (108,298 ) Net debt (a) $ 148,558 $ 128,200 Net debt $ 148,558 $ 128,200 Shareholders' equity $ 2,420,474 $ 2,296,939 Net debt to shareholders' equity ratio (a) 6.1 % 5.6 % Net debt $ 148,558 $ 128,200 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 532,239 $ 487,362 Net debt to EBITDA ratio (a) .28 .26 (a) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

