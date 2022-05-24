Eqarat Goes Live with Yardi Residential Suite and Streamlines Operations

Dubai-based fee manager utilises single connected solution for enhanced data and reporting

DUBAI, UAE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eqarat.com, a property management company and a subsidiary of The Gate Holding, goes live with Yardi technology after a successful implementation.

The company currently manages multiple mixed-use buildings consisting of 1,000 units and after expanding its operations into the GCC markets, Eqarat needed a solution that was able to manage its expanding portfolio as it aims for thousands of additional units by mid-2022.

Eqarat has implemented Yardi Voyager to gain a central dashboard with one source of truth for its property management and financial accounting; RentCafe CRM to capture leads and automate lead nurturing for leasing agents; RentCafe Resident Portal and the RentCafe Resident App to provide online resident services including online payments; Yardi Fixed Assets, Yardi Orion Business Intelligence and more.

"Yardi's technology provides us with a seamless integrated solution that's designed for the real estate vertical and has the ability to generate all required reports and dashboards," said Ali Al Rahma, chairman of Eqarat. "We're able to have a complete view of our business and utilise that information to enhance our business strategy going forward."

"By implementing the Yardi platform, Eqarat only need to access one platform to see their leads, manage accounting and much more," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "The RentCafe resident portal will improve communication with Eqarat's tenants and enable real-time responses. We're excited to help Eqarat utilise the Yardi platform and grow their business."

About Eqarat

Established in 1991, Eqarat.com has developed into a premier full-service realty business serving a broad spectrum of clients; individual investors, property developers and individuals looking to buy, sell or rent properties in the UAE and the region. For more information, visit eqarat.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

