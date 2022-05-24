Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives an Order for Two NBS Systems from a Finnish University Hospital

Press release, Helsinki, 24 May 2022 at 12:30 PM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives an Order for Two NBS Systems from a Finnish University Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for two NBS 5 systems from a university hospital in Finland. The customer is an experienced user of the Nexstim NBS 4 system, now acquiring the two new systems to replace the old system and to increase capacity.

Nexstim's NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system is used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. When the lesion is predicted to be close to functional areas of the brain-such as those responsible for speech production and limb movement -the brain maps generated with NBS can be invaluable when deciding the best, personalized treatment option for the patient. These specific NBS systems also include the software of an NBT (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, allowing the systems to also be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We have been happy to see continued interest towards our technology among new and existing customers in our home market in Finland. It is important for us to maintain and grow these university hospital customer relationships, among others, to provide our customers with the best possible solutions for diagnosing and treating patients with challenging brain diseases and disorders."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

