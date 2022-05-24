Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
PR Newswire
24.05.2022 | 11:57
Citycon Oyj: Change to Citycon's financial reporting schedule in 2022

HELSINKI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj amends its 2022 financial reporting schedule for its six-month Half-Yearly Report due to changed meeting schedule. Citycon will publish its six-month Half-Yearly Report on 10 August 2022 about 8:30 p.m. EEST (previously 13 July 2022 about 9:00 a.m. EEST). Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will be organized on 11 August 2022 at 10 a.m. EEST (previously 13 July 2022 at 10:00 EEST).

Further information:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-to-citycon-s-financial-reporting-schedule-in-2022,c3573464

© 2022 PR Newswire
