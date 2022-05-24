Cybersixgill Appoints Former Mandiant Executive Tracey Moon as Chief Marketing Officer

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the leading threat intelligence provider continuously exposing the earliest indications of risk, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the key appointment of Tracey Moon as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Tracey brings deep experience as a strategic marketer in global cybersecurity and disruptive technology and has a track record of leading highly effective and measurable strategies as a marketing executive.

"Tracey has demonstrated a successful track record of transforming marketing operations and enabling brands to communicate in the cyber security space," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. "As we continue to embark on a new phase of growth and expansion, Tracey's leadership and keen understanding of our market space and results-driven thinking align perfectly with our company's overall goals for category building and growth."

Tracey Moon, CMO Cybersixgill

As CMO, Tracey will oversee Cybersixgill's global branding and marketing strategies to drive revenue, capture market share, and expand brand awareness for the company's threat intelligence solutions.

Most recently, Tracey was Vice President, Global Revenue & Digital Marketing at Mandiant, the industry-leading threat intelligence and cyber defense solutions company. In this role, Tracey was responsible for the company's digital marketing strategy and execution in the areas of demand generation to drive a fully integrated and effective lead velocity pipeline.

Tracey previously held leadership roles within technology companies - Verodin, Brillio, FranConnect, and Cognizant - where she oversaw strategy, development, sales, marketing, business execution, and transformation. She has also regularly led consulting projects for Compass Pro Bono to strengthen non-profits through strategic planning in the Washington, DC area. Additionally, she is a member of Chief, the private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

"I'm excited to join Cybersixgill when the need for accuracy and access to early warning signals has never been greater," said Tracey Moon. "I'm fortunate to have been in cybersecurity when security validation hit a stride during my days at Verodin. Cybersixgill is in a similar position as a company with an advanced, competitive offering that doesn't have the same level of market awareness as other threat intelligence providers. I look forward to working with this uniquely collaborative team led by Sharon, our CEO, and I'm confident we will build Cybersixgill's visibility as a leader in the industry."

