

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) announced Monday a new phase of their ongoing partnership with locally-based natural gas company CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) aimed at further reducing carbon emissions in the transportation industry and related sectors by using natural gas produced at the airport and converted into alternative fuel with CNX proprietary technology.



The agreement comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this week from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf about a statewide initiative to secure a hydrogen hub and large-scale carbon storage system in Pennsylvania, bringing further partnership opportunities to PIT.



CNX has developed proprietary technology to cost-effectively convert on-site dry natural gas into liquified natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and electricity for various uses including as a hydrogen feedstock. These technologies will reduce local emissions and further reduce operating costs at the airport.



The strategy also envisions a sustainable fuel hub at PIT utilizing locally sourced, lower-cost, lower-carbon intensity LNG and CNG fueling depots.



As part of the agreement, CNX will develop the Utica shale on airport property representing the first wells from this formation completed and brought into production in Allegheny County. The Utica shale yields a dry gas which is more easily converted into LNG and CNG alternative fuels and hydrogen.



The airport will work with CNX to identify local, end-use opportunities that would benefit from using natural gas derivative products to reduce emissions. CNX began its natural gas development-related activities at the airport in 2014.







