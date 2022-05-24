RiceBran Technologies To Present at The LD Micro Invitational XII

Presentation scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on June 8, 2022

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced that Todd Mitchell, CFO, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XII at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in Los Angeles.

RiceBran's group presentation is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on June 8, 2022.

The event will be livestreamed at Ldinv12.mySequire.com. A copy of the presentation delivered at this event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors.

Attending investors who wish to meet Mr. Mitchell at the conference are welcome to coordinate the meeting via LD Micro. Alternatively, investors may also contact the RiceBran investor relations team at ribt@fnkir.com.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We create and produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

