Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Abner Labs announces that it has entered into a strategic services agreement with Skins Agency LLC, a leading UI/UX design and creative agency based in Prishtinë, Republic of Kosovo, to design and drive completion of the UI/UX applications for users, clients and administrators of the ibetmobile technology owned by the Company.

"We are excited to have Skins Agency as a strategic partner as we design and create a highly intuitive, interactive, engaging, entertaining and enjoyable experience for every user, client and administrator of our ibetmobile technology. The Skins Agency team brings deep and broad experience with AI-driven UI/UX interfaces highly relevant our platform" said Dr David Bate, Chairman.

Skins Agency previously assisted the Company on several successful smaller projects. "We know the team well and they know us and our technology well - which helps accelerate realization of the last mile of the commercialization of the ibetmobile technology" concluded Dr Bate.

Mr Leart Zogjani, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Skins Agency, said that "Our initial engagement seeks to understand the emotions and expectations of users of the ibetmobile technology through a balance of data driven analytics and psychology metrics that will inform the design of a user journey that unlocks maximum enjoyment, familiarity and fulfilment from use of the platform. It is a challenging assignment given the unique positioning of the ibetmobile technology in the market, but we are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking project."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the ibetmobile sports viewing and betting technology platform through a wholly owned subsidiary called Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Group"). ibetmobile is proprietary, artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology that makes watching and wagering on live sports on any online device as convenient as playing video games.

For more information about ibetmobile and Abner Labs, please visit: www.abner-labs.com

ABOUT SKINS AENCY LLC

Skins Agency LLC ("Skins Agency") is a cutting-edge creative agency based in Prishtinë, Republic of Kosovo which designs, creates and executes a wide range of visual communication strategies and tools including brand strategy, visual identity and UI/UX interfaces for private and public sector clients.

For more information about Skins Agency, please visit www.skinsagency.com.

