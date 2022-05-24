Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929187 ISIN: US45031U1016 Ticker-Symbol: OLZ 
Frankfurt
24.05.22
08:05 Uhr
15,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISTAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISTAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,80016,30013:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ISTAR
ISTAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ISTAR INC15,900+0,63 %
VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.