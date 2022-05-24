On April 29, 2022, International SaaS group, Wedia, announced the acquisition of Tripnity. The acquisition provides complementary expertise between the two companies, Wedia and Tripnity.

With both organizations focused on digital marketing and performance of customer digital content, Wedia and Tripnity saw an opportunity for an integrated, comprehensive solution. Founded in 2005, Tripnity became known for the success of its flagship product, Iconosquare, a powerful analytics and scheduling platform.

"Today, Wedia enables companies to leverage the full potential of their marketing content and visuals and deliver the best digital experiences on all their channels. With Iconosquare, we can offer a seamless solution to manage all marketing content and visuals, dynamically distribute them on all digital channels and, ultimately, measure the effectiveness of this marketing content: a global, turnkey and unique solution." Nicolas Boutet, CEO of Wedia.

The new entity features 150+ employees, €20 million total revenue (CAD 27 Million, USD 21 Million) (pro forma 2021), and an ARR (SaaS revenues) of more than €12 million (CAD 16 Million, USD 12.5 Million). With this operation, Wedia Group is strategically strengthening its position in the market for management, distribution, and measurement of marketing content for global companies.

Following the acquisition of Tripnity, the company can continue its commitment to digital sobriety, social contribution, and local roots. This merger project stems from the strong will of Wedia's founders and committed teams produced in the past twenty years. Wedia continues to pursue harmonious and ambitious development around its core values.

Wedia: Listed on Euronext Growth and with offices in Paris, Toronto, NYC and Frankfurt, Wedia is an international leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments. Through its three brands, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the Group supports its clients in managing the lifecycle of their marketing content (product descriptions, photos, videos, 3D, packaging, etc.) from creation to distribution on all channels.

Tripnity: Creator of Iconosquare, a SaaS platform created in 2011 under the name Statigram. Iconosquare is aimed at companies, agencies, and influencers who want to better manage their presence on social networks (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter). The platform offers advanced statistics and features allowing them to optimize their editorial strategy and increase the engagement of their community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005074/en/

Contacts:

Emma Whiten, Jelly Marketing emma@jellymarketing.com 604.674.3559