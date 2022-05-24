North Highland Named 2022 MCA Awards Finalist in Two Categories

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been twice-named a 2022 MCA Awards finalist by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA). For 25 years running, these annual awards have been the consulting industry's benchmark for quality, celebrating how clients and consultants work as one to achieve the best results.

North Highland has been named a project finalist in the "Change and Transformation in the Private Sector" category for its work supporting GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Projects in this category demonstrate a structured and sustainable transition from a current state to a desired state. This requires major, sometimes fundamental and far-reaching, changes in how an organization does things, rather than merely improving the performance of existing processes.

The firm is also a project finalist in the "Performance Improvement in the Private Sector" category. This category's finalists exhibit sustainable performance improvements in the private sector-specifically in existing business areas including cost reduction, process design, capacity sharing and quality assurance.

"I'm incredibly proud of both teams and the way that our changemakers continue to deliver lasting results for our clients," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "These projects exemplify the way our teams lead impactful business transformation and performance improvement efforts by displaying a broad blend of skills and putting people at the heart of all they do. I'm grateful to the MCA for recognizing this powerful work."

The winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in London. To learn more about the MCA Awards, visit https://www.mca.org.uk/mca-awards.

