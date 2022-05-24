Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
21:32 Uhr
3,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.05.2022 | 14:04
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sberbank: Sber offers an easy solution to open a depo account for conversion of Sber DRs

DJ Sberbank: Sber offers an easy solution to open a depo account for conversion of Sber DRs

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sber offers an easy solution to open a depo account for conversion of Sber DRs 24-May-2022 / 14:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Due to numerous requests from investors regarding the opening of a depo account for crediting Sber ordinary shares received as a result of the depositary receipts conversion, Sber has prepared a simplified procedure for that and would like to bring it to your attention. The following steps should be taken: . send an application for conversion to your broker, indicating the depo account opened with Sber forcrediting ordinary shares; . accept the terms and conditions for opening a depo account with Sber; . send an instruction letter to Sber to open a depo account. For all issues related to restrictions imposed by foreign regulators and licenses issued in relation to securities and / or services of Sber, investors need to independently analyze all the risks. You can also find useful information about Sber's depositary receipts on Sber's website, in the "Depositary Receipts" section, or on the website of the depositary bank JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Should you have any questions you can email Sber IR at ir@sberbank.ru.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SBER 
LEI Code:   549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.: 163842 
EQS News ID:  1360179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2022 07:31 ET (11:31 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.