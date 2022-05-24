DJ Sberbank: Sber offers an easy solution to open a depo account for conversion of Sber DRs

Due to numerous requests from investors regarding the opening of a depo account for crediting Sber ordinary shares received as a result of the depositary receipts conversion, Sber has prepared a simplified procedure for that and would like to bring it to your attention. The following steps should be taken: . send an application for conversion to your broker, indicating the depo account opened with Sber forcrediting ordinary shares; . accept the terms and conditions for opening a depo account with Sber; . send an instruction letter to Sber to open a depo account. For all issues related to restrictions imposed by foreign regulators and licenses issued in relation to securities and / or services of Sber, investors need to independently analyze all the risks. You can also find useful information about Sber's depositary receipts on Sber's website, in the "Depositary Receipts" section, or on the website of the depositary bank JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Should you have any questions you can email Sber IR at ir@sberbank.ru.

