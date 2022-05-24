EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, will participate in the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference June 8-10, 2022. Antonin de Fougerolles, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evox Therapeutics, will present on Friday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. EDT and will host 1x1 meetings at and around the conference in New York.



About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, RNA, and gene therapy-based therapies by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and Orbimed, and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

